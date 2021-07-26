Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 2.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

