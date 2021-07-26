Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,728,519 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,928,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.