Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,285. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45.

