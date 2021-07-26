Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $23.54 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,536,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 470,839 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,316. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

