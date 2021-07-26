Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.