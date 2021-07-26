Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 7.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 757.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

UDEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39.

