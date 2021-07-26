Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.