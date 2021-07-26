Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

