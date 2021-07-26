Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.09 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.57.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$20.10. 392,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

