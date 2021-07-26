AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of AerCap worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.