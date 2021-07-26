Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $14.23 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

