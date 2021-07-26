Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AVTE remained flat at $$14.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,537. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

