Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.37

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

