AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743,795 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 745,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $8,301,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 379.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 867,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 686,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

