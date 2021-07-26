AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 349788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

