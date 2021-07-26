Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AC. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.87.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.28. 1,796,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,598. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.