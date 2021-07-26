Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.87.

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,598. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

