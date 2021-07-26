Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading Down 1.6%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 101,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 749,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.
About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.
