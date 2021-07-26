Airbloc Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $9,023.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

