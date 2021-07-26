Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) versus frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 6.96% -161.06% 8.83%

12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and frontdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 25.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.93 frontdoor $1.47 billion 2.85 $112.00 million $1.55 31.68

frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 18 17 0 2.44 frontdoor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $170.55, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. frontdoor has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than frontdoor.

Summary

frontdoor beats Airbnb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. Its brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

