Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Aixtron stock opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Monday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.87.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

