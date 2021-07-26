Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. FIL Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,663 shares of company stock worth $6,588,338. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

