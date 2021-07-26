Akropolis (AKRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.80 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $61.18 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

