Alan Giddins Acquires 64,000 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Alan Giddins bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).
Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 228.56 ($2.99) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.60. The company has a market cap of £585.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
