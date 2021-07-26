Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $126,312.74 and $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00111130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00132342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,147.20 or 1.00371942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00828083 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

