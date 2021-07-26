Alchemix (ALCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.49 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Alchemix has a market cap of $87.12 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $307.12 or 0.00786097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

