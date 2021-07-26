Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALX opened at $281.09 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

