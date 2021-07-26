Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.71-7.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.710-$7.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. 712,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,102. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

