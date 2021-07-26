Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 89.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. 712,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,102. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

