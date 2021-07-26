Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 89.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. 712,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,102. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87.
In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.