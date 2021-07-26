Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.89

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.89 and last traded at $195.78, with a volume of 409007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

The company has a market cap of $534.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

