Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.89

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.89 and last traded at $195.78, with a volume of 409007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.53.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.
The company has a market cap of $534.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
