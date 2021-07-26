Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90.

Alimco Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

