Alliance Global Partners Lowers Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Price Target to $12.00

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ OEG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.59. 99,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 555,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $813,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.