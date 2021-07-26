Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Trading Up 108.3%

Allin Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLN)’s stock price was up 108.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

About Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.