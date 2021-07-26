Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $593.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.80 million to $611.82 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,455,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.89 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

