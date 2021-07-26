Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0659 on Top Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,512.61 or 1.00496390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00823315 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.