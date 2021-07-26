Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,655.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,667.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

