Alphacat (ACAT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $309,067.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

