ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96.

