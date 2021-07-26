Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,138. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,160 shares of company stock valued at $34,587,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

