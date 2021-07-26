Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 23.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $47.04 on Monday, hitting $3,703.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

