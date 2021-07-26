Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $44.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,701.00. 71,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

