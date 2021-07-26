Ambrosus (AMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $422,963.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $422,963.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 763,452,348 coins and its circulating supply is 213,127,685 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

