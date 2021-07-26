AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 6.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $39.41. 490,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.