Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,798 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amcor worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.