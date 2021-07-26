Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

