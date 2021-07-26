American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.930-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

ACC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,493. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

