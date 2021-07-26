American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

