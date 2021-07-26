American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 1,459,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,493. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

