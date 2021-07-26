American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

AEP opened at $85.98 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

