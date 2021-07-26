American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,619. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

